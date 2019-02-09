WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three people were injured after a train vs. car accident Monday afternoon.

According to a post from the Warner Robins Police Traffic Division, the accident happened on Watson Boulevard at Highway 247.

They said a 4-door car was going south on Highway 247 when it turned right to go west on Watson.

The vehicle crossed the tracks of the train going north and was hit. The driver said they were injured, while their two child passengers suffered from various cuts and are listed in critical condition.

Police say the crossing arms were down prior to the car entering the path of the train.

13WMAZ has a reporter at the scene and this story will be updated as more information is available.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

LIST: Hurricane Dorian evacuation shelters in Central Georgia

Mandatory evacuation issued for Georgia's coastal counties

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.