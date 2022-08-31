Crews investigate water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285

Officials said drivers should expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Crews are investigating what caused a water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285 Wednesday evening.

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and avoid the area if possible. DeKalb County Watershed Management crews are assessing the break to determine how long repairs will take.

Officials added that the left turn lane onto Hammond Drive and the two inside travel lanes on Ashford-Dunwoody Road at I-285 near Ravina Parkway are closed due to the 12-inch water main break.

Officials said the cause of the water main break remains under investigation as crews work to make the repairs.

"There are no known water outages at this time," Dunwoody's tweet said.

This comes after the Georgia Department of Transportation announced that two lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road would close Wednesday night again. Crews are working to finish another round of beam inspections after a fiery crash had a part of I-285 blocked Monday afternoon.