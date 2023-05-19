Water main break causes street closure near The Battery

Drivers should use Cobb Parkway or Windy Ridge Parkway as an alternate route. This could impact Braves fans coming from the game.

ATLANTA — A water main break has shut down all lanes of Circle 75 Parkway, which is not far from The Battery Atlanta.

Cobb County officials are warning drivers in the area that the road is closed between Herodian Way and Windy Hill; this may be shut down for the rest of the night. It could cause delays for people attending the Braves game at Truist Park; this is just north of the ballpark.

Officials said in an evening update that crews will work throughout the night in an effort to fully repair the 12-inch water main that broke. The roads will remain closed until it is completely fixed.

Crews haven't determined how much damage has been done beneath Circle 75. Officials water is out for some in the area, but it's not impacting the stadium or The Battery.

Braves traffic should use Cobb Parkway or Windy Ridge Parkway as an alternate route.