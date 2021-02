It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Jonesboro Road at McWilliams Road.

ATLANTA — A woman crashed into a utility pole and died overnight, authorities said.

According to authorities, the unidentified woman was traveling on Jonesboro Road when she lost control of her car and struck the pole.

At this time, authorities have not stated what may have contributed to the wreck.