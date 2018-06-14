ATLANTA -- A woman died after she 'intentionally" ran onto Interstate 75 and was struck by several vehicles Thursday morning, police said.

Atlanta Police said it happened on the northbound lanes just before the Cleveland Avenue exit at 5:16 a.m.

"We do have several motorists who stopped on the side of the roadway - those who struck the individual," Atlanta Police Captain Andrew Senzer said. "From all accounts right now, the individual was not a passenger in any of the vehicles."

Senzer said authorities don't know why the woman walked onto the road.

Commuters coming into Atlanta from as far south as Henry County saw major delays.

All lanes were blocked as police investigated the incident, but have since reopened.

© 2018 WXIA