ATLANTA -- A woman was killed after getting hit by several vehicles on Interstate 75/85 going southbound early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim was walking on the interstate near Fulton Street but it is unclear why at this time.

All lanes have been reopened.

Police did not say if charges will be filed.

PHOTOS | Woman hit, killed by several vehicles on southbound connector

