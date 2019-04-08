ATLANTA — A wreck blocked all lanes of traffic for a time early Sunday morning along Interstate 20 eastbound at I-285 on Atlanta's west side.

HERO Crews were directing traffic onto the I-285 offramps while the wreckage was cleared, which occurred after 5:30 a.m. The roadway was cleared and traffic restored by 7:15 a.m.

Some delays may remain for eastbound traffic on I-20.

There was no immediate word from the Georgia Department of Transportation or Georgia State Patrol regarding injuries in the wreck.

