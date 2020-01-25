SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A multi-vehicle wreck has blocked all lanes of Georgia 400 northbound just north of Abernathy Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The wreck, which happened just after 7 a.m., involves three vehicles, including one tractor-trailer, according to GDOT.

They said they are diverting motorists from GA 400 northbound at the Abernathy Road eastbound ramps and allowing them to re-enter the roadway using the ramp from westbound Abernathy Road to Georgia 400 northbound.

Delays are minimal as of 7:45 a.m., but are expected to quickly build back to I-285.

A good alternate for northbound traffic is Roswell Road

GDOT says the roadway is expected to remain shut down through at least 9 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported in the crash.

