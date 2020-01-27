ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation says that one northbound lane of Interstate 285 is blocked near Bolton Road.

According to GDOT, the far right lane is expected to remain closed through at least 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the west side of the Perimeter. Northbound traffic can take I-20 east to H.E. Holmes Drive.

Drive on Holmes northbound into Cobb County and rejoin I-285 north there.

For updated traffic maps and times, please visit our traffic page at 11Alive.com/traffic.

