COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a wreck on Interstate 20 going eastbound just before Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

According to GDOT, a vehicle hit a parked car on the side of I-20 EB and the driver has been transported to the hospital with injuries.

The wreck has been cleared but if you need an alternate, commuters can use Highway 78.

Expect some delays and drive safely.

