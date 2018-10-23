A multiple vehicle wreck has caused major backups on the east side Perimeter for your Tuesday morning commute.

The wreck is on I-285 northbound near Northlake Parkway. According to 11Alive's Crash Clark, it's off to the right side, but it sat in the wrong place at the wrong time, causing the backup.

As of 6:50, backups of more than 70 minutes were happening for northbound traffic between I-20 and I-85 on the east side Perimeter.

Crash says motorists heading westbound on the Stone Mountain Freeway trying to go northbound on I-285 are being affected by the wreck also.

The wreck at Northlake Parkway on I-285 northbound is off to the right, but the damage has already been done. Delays are nearly back to I-20.

To avoid the wreck, motorists should take Mountain Industrial Boulevard into Jimmy Carter Boulevard to I-85 as an alternate route, otherwise, continue into the city on the Stone Mountain Freeway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. Backups are expected through about 8 a.m.

For updated traffic maps and traffic details, visit 11Alive.com/traffic.

