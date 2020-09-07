4 killed in wreck on I-75 south in Henry County

The fatal crash happened around 11:30 near mile marker 210, near the exit for Locust Grove.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, Thursday, after a wreck in the southbound lanes of Interstate-75.

According to Henry County Police, the fatal crash happened around 11:30 near mile marker 210, near the exit for Locust Grove.

Right now, the cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials confirm that four people died in the crash. The number of vehicles involved, any other injuries, ages of those involved, and other details are still being gathered and confirmed.

All lanes had been closed for several hours, but traffic was later allowed to flow through. No other information was available.