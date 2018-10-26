HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a suspected drunk driver headed the wrong way down the express lanes of I-75.

The crash happened before dawn in Henry County just before the exits to I-675. According to Henry County Police Sgt. J.E. Davis, officers found a small sedan had entered the southbound gate of the express lane that was only taking northbound traffic at the time. The driver then hit another vehicle head-on. A third northbound vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation said that the driver drove through eight warning arms and one barrier gate before the crash.

Sgt. Davis added that the driver of the car that caused the crash might have been intoxicated and he was unaware of how serious the injuries in the crash were.

Drivers on I-75 heading north can expect the biggest delays as a result but emergency vehicles on the other side of the barrier are slowing southbound traffic as well. Meanwhile, the express lanes are completely shut down at that location as police investigate.

