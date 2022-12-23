Passenger at Atlanta airport has flight delayed 3 times trying to fly home amid arctic weather

Those with Hartsfield-Jackson said the issue is flights from up north being grounded, which means issues for travelers in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Nearly 600 delays and more than 100 cancelations happened Thursday at the world's busiest airport with winter weather pounding much of the nation.

Almost 2 million people are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the holiday weekend, creating a travel disaster for those just trying to reach their loved ones for the holidays.

The weather outside is frightful, and inside Atlanta's airport, many travelers are dealing with major headaches.

“I’m hopefully waiting here for my flight to go home. Hopefully," Christopher Fulton, a traveler dealing with the pain of delays at the Atlanta airport said.

Fulton had quite the experience Thursday evening. Due to the wintry weather that has impacted not only the Southeast, but the entire country, Fulton's flight back home to Tampa has been delayed three times.

He trying to pass the time on laptop and phone.

“I'll talk to my family, talk to my girlfriend, and stay positive," Fulton said.

He waits for his flight home back to Florida with one delay after the other.

“Since I’ve been sitting here, a couple of people’s flights have been canceled," Fulton said. "It sucks for them because Christmas is on Sunday, and they won’t be home to their families in time. It’s heartbreaking.”

Many travelers are dealing with flight cancelations and delays at @ATLairport as artic weather spreads across the country. I just spoke to a woman who's been at the airport since 10 a.m. after her flight was canceled & a man whose flight has been delayed 3 times. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/xFcqZTm1et — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 22, 2022

Those with Hartsfield-Jackson said the issue are flights from up north being grounded, which means issues for travelers in Atlanta.

“I figured the problem was the flights coming in, not actually leaving," Fulton said. "A lot of folks are coming from Chicago and some places the weather is hitting right now, so that’s the biggest problem.”

Those at the airport encourage you to arrive at least two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights. You should add 30 minutes to that if you have an infant or someone in a wheelchair, they recommended.

Traveler Catherine Rodriguez took that advice to heart. She arrived three hours early for her flight to Miami.

“I did not want to be sprinting across the terminals to try to make my flight, so thankfully I planned ahead and made it on time," Rodriguez said. "I just hope everybody can just plan ahead, especially with the colder and winter weather coming in.”

As of 6 p.m., the flight-tracking website @flightaware reports almost 22,000 delays and more than 5,400 cancelations. @ATLairport says at least one place serving food and beverages is now open 24/7 in every concourse due to travelers being stuck here.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/UJrD4U1ELY — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 22, 2022

Fulton has a message for fliers as he hopes his flight isn't delayed yet again.

“Bunker in, stay safe, and hope for the best," Fulton said. "Have patience, a lot of patience.”

Those at the airport report having at least one restaurant open in every concourse 24/7 in anticipation for people staying a little longer than they expected.

The flight-tracking website, FlightAware, reported almost 10,000 delays and nearly 2,500 cancelations in the United States on Thursday.

Airport officials said they're having regular winter weather conference calls and have materials ready if ice develops. They're also working with airlines for de-icing.