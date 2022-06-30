Air travelers brace for busy Fourth of July holiday weekend

The world's busiest airport encouraged travelers to arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before their flight due to longer security lines.

ATLANTA — A steady line of cars dropped off travelers Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the nation prepares for one of the busiest holiday travel weekends amid a surge of flight delays and cancelations.

“I'm going to Austin, Texas, today just to meet with family that I haven't seen in a while for the 4th of July holiday," Morgan Middlebrook said.

Middlebrook is among the millions of people expected to fly for the holiday weekend.

"I’m traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, and I’m traveling with Delta. This is a fun girls trip before my friend has our new little nephew.” Shayna Woods said.

Woods isn't the only person traveling by air who's feeling some anxiety.

"It just makes you nervous when you get their wondering if your flight is going to be there," Woods said.

Woods said it's all about preparation to make sure her time at the airport goes smoothly.

“I’ve got extra snacks, and just make sure you’ve got on comfortable clothing," Woods said.

Atlanta is No. 3 on FlightAware's misery map. The flight-tracking website reports around 200 delays and almost 50 cancelations Thursday at the world's busiest airport.

“It's a circle. It's everyone looking out for each other," Middlebrook said. "I just decided to get here as early as I could. I only come to airports early just because of my natural anxiety and perfectionists streak. I have no problem sitting around for a couple of hours reading an actual book.”

AAA expects almost 3.6 million people to travel by air this holiday weekend.