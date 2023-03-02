North Parking Deck Renewal Project starts at Hartsfield-Jackson

Many decks will be closed to continue the project; the airport said there would be detours for visitors.

ATLANTA — Over the next several months, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's parking will be affected. The North Deck lot is set to undergo a multi-year project to renew and replace decks, according to a release on Friday.

Many decks will be closed to continue the project; the airport said there would be detours for visitors. There will be a minimum of 3,000 spaces available at the North Deck during construction.

Atlanta airport officials wanted guests also to note the following,

ADA parking will be available on all open North Deck parking levels with elevator access and ease of access to the Terminal.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will always be available. From now until Summer 2023, stations are on Level 1. After that, they will be relocated to Level 3.

Parking alternatives include limited North Daily, ATL West (two-minute ride to ATL via ATL SkyTrain), South Hourly, South Daily and ATL Select.