American Airlines customers report system outage, trouble checking in for flights nationwide

The computer glitch has been impacting travel since about 3 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

HOUSTON — Travelers across the country reported delays while trying to fly American Airlines early Friday morning.

They posted photos to social media of long lines at multiple airports.

It's believed a computer or server problem is causing delays trying to check people in.

Early in the morning, American Airlines responded to customers on Twitter with this message: "Our teams are engaged and working to fix this ASAP. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the wait."

The airline posted a statement on its website as well, asking customers to not call its operators unless they are traveling in the next 72 hours. "We'll be up and running soon," the alert banner stated.

New York's JFK Airport indicated the computer issue caused problems at JetBlue Airways as well.

American Airlines says problem has been resolved

The company provided this statement to the media just after 4:30 a.m.

"Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

When American Airlines computers refuse to comply pic.twitter.com/1VmidpM0bX — Scott Cupp (@ScottCupp11) May 21, 2021

At about the same time, one traveler in Knoxville told KHOU 11 it appeared his check-in line was now moving, but all American flights were delayed by an hour.

In Houston, the earliest American flight out of Bush Airport was scheduled to depart at 5:35 a.m. for Chicago and still appeared to be on time.