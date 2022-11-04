Atlanta airport relocates cell phone lot

Here are the directions to where the new lot is located.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers.

The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances.

The move took place Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 a.m.

Below you can find directions to the lot:

From Interstate 85 North:

Take the Domestic Terminal Exit

At the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive

Follow signs to the cell phone lot

From I-85 South:

Take the Domestic Terminal Exit

Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center

At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the cell phone lot

From Camp Creek Parkway:

Take the Atlanta Airport Exit

Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center

At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the cell phone lot

Additionally, the airport said two lanes of the South Terminal Roadway are closed for manhole repairs. The closure began Monday, Oct. 17 at 11 p.m. and will last until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.