Atlanta airport relocates cell phone lot

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers.
The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances.
The move took place Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 a.m.
Below you can find directions to the lot:
From Interstate 85 North:
- Take the Domestic Terminal Exit
- At the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive
- Follow signs to the cell phone lot
From I-85 South:
- Take the Domestic Terminal Exit
- Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center
- At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the cell phone lot
From Camp Creek Parkway:
- Take the Atlanta Airport Exit
- Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center
- At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the cell phone lot
Additionally, the airport said two lanes of the South Terminal Roadway are closed for manhole repairs. The closure began Monday, Oct. 17 at 11 p.m. and will last until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
In a release, Hartsfield-Jackson said this will impact traffic as only one lane will remain open. Travelers who normally use the South Roadway are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before their flight's departure time. The airport added passengers should use the North upper and lower roadways or other means of transportation including MARTA — to avoid expected traffic impacts.