Atlanta airport leading nation in guns confiscated by TSA, officials say

In 2021, TSA said there were 507 firearms found at the Atlanta airport, setting a record for the most confiscated weapons at any single airport in any year.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is first in the nation in a category that many travelers might not want to hear -- guns confiscated by TSA.

The Transportation Security Administration has discovered 342 firearms from passengers at different security checkpoints around the airport as of Oct. 7 at the Atlanta airport in 2022. That would make them first in the country, ahead of Dallas Forth-Worth who has confiscated 299, a TSA official said.

Nationwide, over 4,500 guns have been found at security checkpoints at airports across the country. In 2021, there was a total of 5,972 guns detected all over the U.S., according to TSA.

That number is up remarkably from 2018, 2019 and 2020 (335, 359, 231), according to data provided by TSA. The penalty for bringing a gun to the airport can range up to a maximum fine of $13,900 per violation, regardless of whether a traveler has a concealed weapons permit.

According to TSA, guns may only be brought onto a commercial plane safely if the weapon is "unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage." Replica guns are also prohibited unless it follows the same guidelines.

If a passenger wants to carry a weapon via checked baggage, they are asked to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any parts to the gun, TSA noted. An officer said that they are also encouraged to check with state laws at their destination to ensure compliance with state laws and to confirm with the airline that they are complying with their specific requirements.