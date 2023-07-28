Atlanta airport plane train to be shut down for maintenance this weekend | Here's when

There's a chance you'll have to walk if you're headed to the airport this weekend.

ATLANTA — If you're heading to the Atlanta airport to catch a flight this weekend, there's a chance you'll have to walk to get to your terminal.

That's because the plane trains at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are being shut down for a short period of time between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The airport will undergo upgrades to its track switches, which will suspend the plane train in its entirety from Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 4 a.m. Airport officials said this will impact travelers on late inbound and early outbound flights, as well as employees trying to get to different terminals.

The plane train is being shut down completely during that time to "support the refurbishment of the plane train's switches, which will be wired and transferred to the current system," according to an airport spokesperson.