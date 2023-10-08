'Milestone in modern aviation' | Atlanta airport unveils new private luxury terminal

​Officials claim that the experience will include avoiding crowded terminals, personalized luggage service, exclusive transportation and more.

ATLANTA — A groundbreaking private luxury terminal will be available to Atlanta airport flyers as early as September, airport officials said in a blog post.

Flyers and customers will get a VIP treatment at the airport all for the price of $1,095 for a one-time use and $4,850 a year for all-access membership.

Customers will also get access to customizable suites, luxurious lounge, spa offerings, chef-prepared meals and exclusive cocktail menu.

"Opening the private luxury terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a milestone in modern aviation. It reflects the demand for personalized, convenient and lavish experiences," the blog post said.

The post also added that the new terminal offers an "unrivaled experience," especially for business travelers, celebrities seeking privacy and those wanting to experience luxury.

It will be available starting on Sept. 8.

To learn more about the new luxury experience, visit here.