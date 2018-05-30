TULSA, Ga. -- An Atlanta-bound flight made an emergency landing far short of its destination Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to a Delta Air Lines spokesperson, Flight 1156 from Portland, Oregon was diverted due to what they described as an "unruly passenger."

Officials said the flight, loaded with 172 passengers and six crew members, landed without incident and law enforcement met the passenger. Video from NBC affiliate KJRH shows a stretcher being taken to the arrival gate for removal of the passenger.

Delta then prepared the aircraft to continue its scheduled flight to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

