Buc-ee's breaks ground on its largest service station in the country

In 18 months, the largest Buc-ee's in the country will return home.

LULING, Texas — The largest Buc-ee's in the United States is coming back home to Texas.

A new 75,000-square-foot travel center is now under construction in Luling, which is just two hours west of Houston.

The new location is will slightly larger than the Buc-ee's in Crossville, Tennesse, which opened earlier this year.

If you're familiar with the Luling location, you know it's one of the busier ones in the state. The new travel center will replace the current one along I-10 which was built in 2003.

"Beaver and Don's pioneering concept of the Buc-ee's family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "As we continue to share the Buc-ee's experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee's ever, in Luling."

Luling's new Buc-ee's is expected to open in 2024.

The Buc-ee's beaver is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year as it continues to expand its current operation. They now operate 43 stores across Texas and the South.