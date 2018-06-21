ATLANTA -- Delta Airlines will no longer allow pit bull-type dogs as service and support animals on their flights.

The airline changed its policy this week, which will go into effect July 10.

The enhancements also include a limit of one emotional support animal per customer per flight. They said the changes are due to a growing concern of safety following recent incidents with employees bitten.

Officials even said some customers have attempted to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums, snakes, spiders and more.

A Delta Airlines jet pulls up to a gate at at MontréalPierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on June 1, 2018. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

"The safety and security of Delta people and our customers is always our top priority," said Gil West, Chief Operating Officer. "We will always review and enhance our policies and procedures to ensure that Delta remains a leader in safety."

Delta made initial changes in March; they said many carriers have followed the policy.

The airline said there has been an 84 percent increase in reported incidents involving service and support animals since 2016, including urination/defecation.

The Atlanta-based airline says it carries approximately 700 service or support animals daily.

