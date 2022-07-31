Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport

Passengers will soon be able to fly nonstop from Atlanta to Cape Town and Tel Aviv.

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.

Delta added it will offer a direct flight from Los Angeles to Tahiti starting Dec. 17 as well.

“Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world,” Joe Esposito said, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta’s global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they’re traveling for business or pleasure.”

The airline will offer a choice of four experiences for the flights: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

You can check out the flights' schedule details below:

Atlanta to Cape Town

Will operate Monday, Thursday and Saturday on the Airbus A350-900

Begins Dec. 17, 2022

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Cape Town International Airport

Departs ATL at 8:50 p.m.

Arrives CPT at 6:15 p.m. (next day)

Cape Town International Airport - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Departs CPT at 10:50 p.m.

Arrives ATL at 8:00 a.m. (next day)

Atlanta to Tel Aviv

Will operate Wednesday, Friday, Sunday on the Airbus A350-900

Begins May 10, 2023 (westbound service begins May 8)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Ben Gurion International Airport

Departs ATL at 2:00 p.m.

Arrives TLV at 9:15 a.m. (next day)

Ben Gurion International Airport - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Departs TLV at 11:30 a.m.

Arrives ATL at 5:55 p.m.