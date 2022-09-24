Delta expanding its flight services from Atlanta to these European cities

Delta will also be showcasing upgraded fleets of Airbus A330 jets along with the revamped Boeing 767-400 for these international trips.

ATLANTA — As many people look ahead to summer 2023 and start planning their next vacations, Delta Air Lines announced Friday they are now increasing their international destinations to several European cities out of Atlanta.

The airline will soon be offering new or resumed flights to the following destinations out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

London-Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR)

Paris, France (PAR)

Geneva, Switzerland (GVA)

Stuttgart, Germany (STR)

Berlin, Germany (BER)

“With nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to 32 destinations in Europe and beyond, customers will have a wealth of iconic destinations to explore and an unmatched journey to enjoy across the pond," a Delta senior vice president said.

Delta is the largest international carrier in Atlanta while also maintaining its status as the largest global connector, with roughly 800 peak-day flights a day, according to the airline. When next summer arrives, Delta will be adding 11 weekly flights to three additional trans-Atlantic locations, it announced in a statement. The destination details include:

Three-times-weekly service to Dusseldorf beginning on May 9 (restarting the route post-pandemic).

Five-times-weekly seasonal service to Edinburgh beginning on May 25 (a route not operated since 2007).

Resuming three-times weekly service to Stuttgart beginning on March 26, although some service to Stuttgart is expected to resume soon.