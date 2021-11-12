Delta flight makes emergency landing as storms moved through

The plane left Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Saturday morning. It was bound for Cincinnati but was diverted to Cleveland due to weather.

ATLANTA — The storms that blew through Kentucky and then North Georgia, also led to a Delta Flight making an emergency landing Saturday.

Delta flight 1617 left Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Saturday morning, roughly 3.5 hours late. It was bound for Cincinnati but was diverted to Cleveland due to weather concerns, according to a Delta spokesperson.

"Out of an abundance of caution after weather conditions were encountered at Cincinnati that did not permit a safe approach. The flight landed without incident," the spokesperson said in a statement.

An official with Cleveland Hopkins International Airport told 11Alive that the plane remained parked at a gate.

Officials said there were no injuries and passengers boarded another flight this afternoon to get them to Cincinnati.