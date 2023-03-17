Delta ranks number 1 in arriving on time, report says

ATLANTA — Delta airlines has beaten out over 10 others in the battle of arriving on time, according to an air travel consumer report.
The Atlanta-based airline was stacked against 16 other airlines and came out on top, with 77.5% of their flights making it on time to their destination. That number nearly matches the rate for on-time arrivals for Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, which rated 77.9%.
In second place was American Airlines with 73.7%, and in third, United Airlines with 71.8%. Here's a look at the top five.
- Delta Airlines Network
- American Airlines Network
- United Airlines Network
- Spirit Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
The report also took a look at incidents involving the loss, injury or death of animals and the mishandling of wheelchairs and scooters. When it comes to animals, Delta had no issues during 2022. The airline did, however, ranked second in having problems with wheelchairs and scooters, with about one in every 100 being mismanaged in some way.