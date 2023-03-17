Delta ranks number 1 in arriving on time, report says

In second place was American Airlines with 73.7%, and in third, United Airlines with 71.8%. Here's a look at the top five.

ATLANTA — Delta airlines has beaten out over 10 others in the battle of arriving on time, according to an air travel consumer report.

The Atlanta-based airline was stacked against 16 other airlines and came out on top, with 77.5% of their flights making it on time to their destination. That number nearly matches the rate for on-time arrivals for Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, which rated 77.9%.

In second place was American Airlines with 73.7%, and in third, United Airlines with 71.8%. Here's a look at the top five.

Delta Airlines Network

American Airlines Network

United Airlines Network

Spirit Airlines

Southwest Airlines