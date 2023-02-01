Delta announces pay raise for employees | Here's how much

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday another pay raise for employees.

Delta employees, who are eligible, will receive a 5% pay increase on Saturday, April 1. This comes after eligible employees received a 4% pay bump in May 2022, which makes a 9% total pay raise within the last year, a release stated.

“This well-earned increase is a direct result of your efforts,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees. “Delta people are the best in the business, and thanks to your efforts, we’re well-positioned to take back the skies, and soar into the future together.”

All employees, from flight attendants to ground crew, and "anyone not otherwise covered by an industry, government, or collective bargaining agreement" will receive the raise, a release stated.

The airline also said employees will receive a profit-sharing payment, which equals 5.57% of their eligible 2022 earnings, on the company's Employee Appreciation Day on Feb. 14.

Delta said within the last 15 years, with the exception of the COVID pandemic, it has provided employees with 12 base pay increases. According to the airline, this adds up to an average of 80% increase in base pay.