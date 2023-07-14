Delta returns to the top of Atlanta's 25 largest employers list

Delta's full-time employee count hit 42,300, as of Dec. 31, 2022, a 33% year-over-year jump, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle's annual list.

ATLANTA — After a four-year hiatus, Delta Air Lines Inc. is once again Atlanta's largest employer, riding a wave of growth since its difficulties at the start of the pandemic.

Delta's full-time employee count hit 42,300, as of Dec. 31, 2022, a 33% year-over-year jump, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle's annual list, which was released July 14. The airline flew past Emory University, which had nearly 33,500 employees at the start of 2023. The institution, which includes workers at the school and Emory Healthcare, sat at the top of the list since 2019.

Others that reported significant workforce increases include Cox Enterprises Inc. (11%), Gwinnett County Public Schools (10%), Georgia Tech (9%) and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (8%).

Fiserv Inc. (-12%), Argenbright Group (-8%) and UPS Inc. (-6%) were on the other end.