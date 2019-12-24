ATLANTA — With just two days to go before Christmas, people are still scrambling to get to where they need to go.

But, stop by the Atlanta airport this time of year, and you'll also notice the waiting, whether for bags or for their loved ones to arrive.That's what April Mason was doing Monday night.

"I’m waiting for my son and daughter-in-law. They’re coming from New Jersey and my youngest son. He’s 21 and he’s in college, so he’s coming in from California," she said.

She was just one of a crowd of people anxiously standing around, hoping to catch the ones they’ve been waiting for come up the escalator.

"I’m excited. I’m excited to see how they respond," she said about her sons, who she hasn't seen in two years.

Her son’s a marine and so is his wife.

Wilhemina Cheeseboro, who stood just a few feet away, understood Mason’s excitement. She was waiting for her son who serves in the Army and is stationed in South Korea.

"He’ll be here until January after my birthday," she told 11Alive.

"He says he wants to go to Whataburger because he wants a hamburger! So we’re going to do that as soon as he lands," said Jacoby Cheeseboro, who made a sign for her brother.

The Cheeseboros drove three hours from Alabama to pick up their hero, as they let everyone know with their sign.

And, even after waiting in traffic, they don’t mind waiting some more at the airport.

It’s worth it for these families, especially as the holidays approach.

"This is granny’s baby. She’s always FaceTiming so this is our first time and she reached for me because she knows my face," said Mason, as she hugged her family when they came up the escalator.

For her and other families waiting, these moments are a gift.

Mason said this is the first time all of her kids, their spouses, and grandchildren will all be home in Atlanta together.

