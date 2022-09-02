Driver charged in firey crash on I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road

Police said they charged the driver of the blue Mustang involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the crash.

According to the department, they charged the driver of a blue Mustang with making an improper lane change which led to the crash.

Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The wreck involved four vehicles, including a semi-truck that caught fire. A DeKalb County Fire Department spokesperson said the truck was carrying beer.

The crash had a section of I-285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. It shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m., eastbound lanes started moving again. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Photos | I-285 fiery crash near Ashford Dunwoody Road 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12