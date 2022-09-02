Driver charged in firey crash on I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the crash.
A driver in a crash on I-285 West that led to a massive highway shutdown on Monday is now facing charges, investigators with Dunwoody Police Department said.
According to the department, they charged the driver of a blue Mustang with making an improper lane change which led to the crash.
Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The wreck involved four vehicles, including a semi-truck that caught fire. A DeKalb County Fire Department spokesperson said the truck was carrying beer.
The crash had a section of I-285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. It shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m., eastbound lanes started moving again. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road.
This was the first of three wrecks involving a truck this week. A tractor-trailer fire had all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Wednesday near East Point Wednesday. And a truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturned and blocked all lanes of I-20 in DeKalb County on Tuesday.