Flights delayed nearly 30 minutes at Atlanta airport after problems with staffing

ATLANTA — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued ground delays at the Atlanta airport Friday afternoon due to what officials described as staffing problems.
The average flight departures at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International are currently delayed nearly 30 minutes, airport officials said.
The delays are designated to flights that are traveling within 800 nautical miles, which is the equivalent of 920 miles.
The delays were issued for flights departing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
