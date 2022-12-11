Passenger found with two box cutters on Frontier plane; flight diverted to Atlanta

Officials said they found the second box cutter in the person's carry-on.

ATLANTA — A second box cutter was found in a suspect's belongings after the first one caused a Tampa flight to be diverted to Atlanta on Friday night, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The plane headed to Tampa, Florida, was initially diverted to Atlanta when a passenger on board the plane was reportedly found with a box cutter, Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

TSA said the passenger was disruptive and caused a disturbance but did not clarify what exactly happened.

After the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement and the FBI, they found " a second box cutter was discovered in the passenger’s carry-on."

One man who said his wife was on the flight said she was scared and that Frontier was not communicating with passengers about the incident.

"I don't know how a guy like that gets on a plane," Aaron Burgess said. "I mean, there's supposed to be so many, you know, barriers to entry on to a plane. And how does that happen? I mean, that's crazy. "

Video from a woman on the plane when it landed in Atlanta shows the arrests of the suspect.

The flight's planned departure from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was at 7:23 p.m. While headed to Tampa, the plane diverted to Atlanta and arrived just before 9 p.m., according to FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the flight safely landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 8:45 p.m.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on board Flight 1761; however, the delay has pushed passengers' arrival to Tampa to Saturday morning.