Hartsfield-Jackson airport offers tips for spring break travelers

Here are how many travelers to expect and the busiest times to travel at the airport.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is preparing for millions of passengers to travel through Atlanta during spring break.

Beginning Friday, April 1 until Monday, April 18, the airport estimates 4.9 million passengers are expected to travel to or from Atlanta. Amid the anticipated rush of travelers, Hartsfield-Jackson is offering some helpful tips to navigate through the world's busiest airport.

Busiest days

First, the day you travel is key to avoiding extra-large crowds. Typically, the airport said its busiest travel days for vacationers are Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. According to projections from Hartsfield-Jackson, the busiest travel day for spring breakers this year is Sunday, April 3 with 310,000 passengers expected in Atlanta.

“We’re seeing travel numbers climb back to near pre-pandemic figures,” ATL General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari (Bee-uh-DAR-ee) said. “We look forward to hosting our visitors, and we remind all that maintaining our stellar levels of efficiency requires the participation of the Airport, our partners, and our travelers.”

Timing

Second, timing is everything. Passengers should arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to departure time for domestics flights and at least three hours for international flights.

It's important to check parking options, security wait times, and open airport concessionaires ahead of time to make sure you're on time for your flight. You can stay up to date online here. Hartsfield-Jackson also encourages travelers to check out their social media for valuable information: @ATLairport.

Reminders

Lastly, the world's busiest airport has a couple of reminders for passengers to ensure safe traveling. The airport is introducing a messaging system to remind passengers that weapons are not allowed at security checkpoints and secured areas. There will be a hologram display in the security area beginning the weekend of Saturday, April 2, to also remind passengers that weapons are prohibited in carry-on luggage.