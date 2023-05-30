Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport sees record third busiest travel day over Memorial Day weekend

Overall, almost half a million passengers traveled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport from Thursday to Monday.

ATLANTA — Memorial Day weekend was a busy holiday for metro Atlanta's airport this year, officials stated.

Overall, almost half a million passengers traveled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport from Thursday up to Monday.

The total amount of passengers that were screened at the airport throughout the weekend was 447,449. Metro Atlanta's airport saw its third busiest travel day to date on Friday, with 97,987 screened for travel, according to officials.

The airport also saw its fourth recorded busiest and highest day on Thursday when the weekend started. Officials said the numbers consisted of both passengers and crews who were screened at the airport.

Airport officials also stated that wait times were just about 30 minutes for the majority of the holiday weekend.

Atlanta has been named the "world's busiest airport" for the number of travelers who passed through last year, according to an industry report from Airports Council International.

The airport saw just shy of 94 million people in 2022.