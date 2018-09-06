ATLANTA -- Ongoing construction is continuing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with the completion of the structural steel for the canopy over the arrival and departure traffic lanes at the North Terminal.

The arching steel canopy structure will provide cover to protect passengers and drivers from the elements as they pass through the terminal to drop off and pick up passengers. An identical structure will be constructed over the arrival and departure traffic lanes at the South Terminal.

The project is part of the airport's ongoing ATLNext large-scale plan, which is constructing the future of the airport.

The North Terminal canopy steelwork under construction at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (ATLNext)

Along with the North and South Canopies, current plans underway include remodeling of the Domestic Terminal facade and vestibules. To create a more modern look, those upgrades will include a combination of light and dark gray aluminum panels, white-backed glass panels as well as clear glass installed near the top of the building.

All of the existing glass will be replaced with insulated glass for increased energy efficiency. The upgrades which began in May, will continue through Spring 2020.

Construction teams are performing earthwork and deep foundation activities on the site of the new ATL West parking deck. Completion of that deck is scheduled for April 2020.

The ATL Park-Ride lot is expected to close in July to make way for the new Delta ground service equipment facility, which is relocating from elsewhere in the airport.

An artist's sketch of what the canopy will look like after completion at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATLNext)

Construction of Cargo Building C has been completed. Site preparation is now underway for two new cargo buildings -- 2A and 2B -- and a cargo ramp. There will be the relocation of some internal airport roads demolition of some existing buildings and construction of a new police K-9 facility in conjunction with this new construction.

Long-term projects at the airport include development and construction of a new four-star hotel a travel plaza and a mixed-use development, as well as the large-scale construction of the new sixth runway and Concourse G between the International Terminal and the end of the existing domestic terminals.

