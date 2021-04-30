Atlanta airport, seeing signs of travel resurgence, opens new parking deck

Officials said they decided to open the parking deck because of the increased parking demand as the travel industry picks back up.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will open part of its new parking deck on Saturday.

“We are starting to see a significant uptick in passengers as people feel more comfortable traveling,” said Interim Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari. “The newly-constructed ATL West parking deck will allow us to accommodate more passenger volume and provide easy access to the airport.”

On Saturday, there will be 2,250 more parking spaces available. Final touches on the parking deck will be completed by the end of the summer and it will offer a total of 5,000 parking spaces.

The cost of the parking deck is $14 for a single day and $12 for the following days.