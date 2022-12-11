Atlanta Airport to be the busiest during the Thanksgiving holiday, travel app says

They said to make sure to book early and try to be flexible on travel weeks.

ATLANTA — A travel app predicts that the Atlanta airport will be the busiest in the nation this Thanksgiving.

The app Hopper said that 70% of people in the US are planning to leave home and spend the holiday with loved ones. They said to make sure to book early and try to be flexible on travel weeks. The app said that "flying the Monday of Thanksgiving week and returning any weekday of the following week" could save you as much as $300.

They recommend travelers book their airfare by October 10, given all the factors playing into cost this year, like "jet fuel prices, fewer flights scheduled and two years of pent up holiday travel demand."

Hopper said that Thanksgiving travelers should expect to pay about $350 for their domestic flights, which is " 22% higher than in 2019 and 43% higher than last year."