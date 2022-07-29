Crash involving school bus on I-20 East near Lee Road in Douglas County

According to GSP, the bus was hit from the rear.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on I-20 involving a school bus shut down the interstate Friday afternoon, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on the interstate right before the Lee Road exit, and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash brought the children and adults to their office. Deputies said another bus would pick them up from there and that the bus was coming from Birmingham, Alabama.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the bus is owned by a Birmingham day care and some juveniles on the bus were treated for "minor injuries on scene with mostly bumps and bruises."

According to GSP, the wreck happened when a Honda Civic did not slow fast enough in time as the bus in front of it slowed for traffic, "striking the rear driver's side."

The driver was transported with injuries, GSP said.