Changes to rail and bus routes coming to MARTA soon | What to know

ATLANTA — MARTA will increase its rail service on weekdays during peak times and offer customers rideshare discounts on some of its routes.

The Atlanta transit system announced it will operate every 12 minutes on all lines during weekday morning and afternoon peak times starting August 26, 2023.

Its bus services, which operate over 91 routes and cover over one thousand route miles, remain largely unchanged, according to the transit system.

The minor change to bus routes includes route 94 Northside and Southside Drive boarding trips from the bus bay on the west side of Vine City Station.

Changes to specific rail service lines are listed below:

Blue Line

Weekday frequency is increased to every 12 minutes from every 15 minutes during peak periods (from 6:30-9:30 AM and 2:30-7:30 PM). Also, the span of service is changing, with the first eastbound trip starting 7 minutes earlier and the last westbound trip ending 4 minutes later.

Green Line

Weekday frequency is increased to every 12 minutes from every 15 minutes during peak periods (from 6:00-9:30 AM and 2:30-7:00 PM). Also, the span of service is changing, with the first eastbound trip starting 6 minutes earlier.

Gold Line

Weekday frequency is increased to every 12 minutes from every 15 minutes during peak periods (from 6:30-9:00 AM and 2:30-7:30 PM). Also, the span of service is changing, with the first northbound trip starting 2 minutes later and the last northbound trip ending 20 minutes later.

Red Line

Weekday frequency is increased to every 12 minutes from every 15 minutes during peak periods (from 6:00-9:00 AM and 2:30-7:30 PM). Also, the span of service is changing, with the last northbound and southbound trips ending 20 minutes later.

94 Northside Drive

The detour in the vicinity of Vine City Station will be made permanent. Both Northbound and Southbound trips will use the bus bay on the west side of the rail station, circulating via Carter Street, Electric Avenue, and Magnolia Street. Please refer to the electronic destination sign on the bus to learn which direction each bus is traveling or ask the bus operator.

Rideshare coupons for early morning commuters

To address early morning gaps in service and safety concerns on parts of Route 183, MARTA offers rideshare discounts through its MARTAConnect program. Voucher's provided can be used on rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

Early Morning Service voucher

According to the transit system, people can receive up to eight dollars off rideshare trips in MARTA's service area weekdays from 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

This voucher is good for use one time per day.

Voucher links are below:

Lyft general link: https://lyft.com/lp/CONNECT0222

Uber general link: https://r.uber.com/rzCHukN6i6B

Route 183 - Niskey Lake Road Detour voucher

Safety concerns surrounding Niskey Lake Rd, Route 183 on MARTA's rail service will be suspended until further notice, MARTA announced.

"Service will not operate north of Campbellton Rd along Niskey Lake Rd and County Line Rd at this time," MARTA listed on their website.

Here's what is available and working on route 183:

Bus stops on Campbellton Rd near Niskey Lake Rd and Campbellton Rd near County Line Rd are available for service to Barge Rd Park and Ride and Lakewood Station.

Customers can use the vouchers below two times per day.

Lyft general link: https://www.lyft.com/lp/NISKLKRD

Uber general link: https://t.uber.com/NISKLKRD