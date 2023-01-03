MARTA considers redevelopment of aging annex building

MARTA is looking at future options for its aging annex, constructed as a manufacturing facility in the 1950s at the corner of Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Way.

ATLANTA — A redevelopment opportunity is arising for a 13-acre property used by MARTA employees, who will soon be relocated to a new workplace.

MARTA is looking at future options for its aging annex, originally constructed as a manufacturing facility in the 1950s at the corner of Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Way. The transit agency bought the building in 1999 from Wachovia, the predecessor to Wells Fargo, which once used it as a bank call center. It is now used by MARTA Police Department and the agency's capital programs, expansion and innovation group.

"We'll have folks beginning to move out of the annex toward the end of the year," said Jacob Vallo, senior director of transit-oriented development and real estate at MARTA. "Come 2024, that property will be mostly vacated. We're starting to think about what we could do there."