KEY LARGO, Fla. — Leave the passport at home: The Florida Keys' first all-inclusive resort is open for business.

The Bungalows Key Largo is billed as a taste of the Caribbean that's just a drive away. Featuring waterfront bungalows, daily yoga sessions and food options with local roots, go ahead and leave the kids at home.

No, really: People 18 years old and younger are not allowed at this adult-only resort, however, minimum check-in age is 21.

There's apparently no need to dress fancy here. Being all-inclusive, the resort is home to three restaurants either for grab-and-go meals or a sit-down experience -- even if the latter option is under a couple of palm trees.

Travel + Leisure magazine notes the resort opened in January, with 12 acres of ocean view. And each of the 135 bungalows also have soaking tubs and garden showers.

The resort is offering introductory fares as low as $399, but be warned, a cursory look to find such low prices are few and far between.

