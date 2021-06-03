First look: Disney shows off new 'Moana'-themed rooms at Polynesian Village Resort

The company is accepting bookings for late July 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Needing to get away from it all but not travel too far? Walt Disney World is sharing what's coming soon to its Polynesian Village Resort.

The company is refreshing its Pacific-inspired rooms with themes from "Moana," featuring features a new color palette, furnishing and fixtures, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

"In the bathrooms, for instance, Disney Imagineers took inspiration from the sandy ocean floor for the tiles and carved details in the vanity, " Disney wrote. "The colorful patterns found throughout the room bring a whole new energy to the space, evoking undulating ocean waves and tropical flowers."

Guests who pay close attention to the artwork might catch a few characters from the 2016 movie, perhaps Moana herself.

The renovations are the latest upgrades to Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, which first opened to guests in 1971. And it's not just the rooms receiving a new makeover: The Great Ceremonial House also is undergoing work, which "will feature a high-pitched, open-truss roof covered in a thatch style with pops of color."

Disney is accepting bookings at the resort for late July 2021, which is its scheduled reopening.

