Review U.S. passports now before for summer travel

With wait times to renew or get U.S. passports Ranging from four to 12 Weeks, act now to insure valid passports for summer international travel.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 vaccinations and the opening of many international borders have increased people's desire to travel this summer. But before buying a non-refundable international airline ticket, this important passport reminder.

For some families getting ready to take off on an international summer vacation, realizing someone has an expired passport halts their plans.

It happened to Angel Goldman and her 12-year-old daughter, Lois. They were supposed to be headed to Costa Rica with the rest of the family for Spring break, but Lois' passport had expired.



“I first panicked and then I started doing research online on how to get an expedited passport,” Goldman said.



She quickly found out there was no quick solution.

"If you apply for an expedited passport, that means you need it urgently, you pay an additional $60, we can get you your passport in four to six weeks," said Brandon Carter, the Assistant Director of the U.S. Passport Agency in Atlanta.



Carter added that without expedited service, travelers could wait as long as 10 to 12 weeks.

And for someone needing passport office assistance, things could be a bit tricky.

"You certainly cannot just come to a passport office and just walk in the front door," Carter added.



Expedited or not, those needing a Passport Agency appointment must first make an appointment.

That means going to the U.S. Passport Agency Travel website or calling the National Passport Information Center (links below).

However, Carter said there are two exceptions to that procedure.



"We have appointments set aside for those who have life and death situations and some appointments for individuals who have urgent travel within the next three days," Carter added.



And while her husband and oldest daughter went to Costa Rica, what happened to Angel Goldman and her daughter Lois and their Costa Rica Spring break vacation?

"We had to cancel," said Goldman.

"My husband and my oldest daughter went to Costa Rica and my younger daughter and I ended up going on a trip to Florida," she added.

It's also important to note that many countries require that a passport remain valid for up to 6 months after a scheduled trip. Be sure to check the requirements of the country or countries you plan to visit before booking a vacation.

Important Links for US Passport Information, Appointments, and Renewals