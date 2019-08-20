ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines announced that it was planning to discontinue nonstop service between Boston and Atlanta in January 2020.

According to Southwest's media relations department, the move will allow the carrier to better position personnel and equipment.

"The move allows us to offer itineraries with as little as one-stop between the two cities while allowing us to better utilize our People and Planes on routes or to offer more frequencies where demand warrants this investment," said Southwest's Dan Landson.

Along with eliminating the Boston-Atlanta nonstop route, Southwest is cutting 16 other direct routes from its network, including non-stop flights from Los Angeles to Cancun, Omaha, Pittsburgh, and Puerta Vallarta; from Boston to Kansas City and Milwaukee; from Dallas-Love Field to Jacksonville, Oklahoma City and San Francisco; and from Orlando to New York-LaGuardia, Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose.

In addition, the carrier will be eliminating direct service between Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale; Columbus and Oakland; and Austin to San Francisco.

A number of other carriers will continue to serve Boston directly from Atlanta, including JetBlue and Spirit Airlines.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said they have offered service to Boston from Atlanta for decades and will continue to do so.

"In fact, on weekdays, we offer nearly hourly service from 7:30a to just after 10p," spokesman Morgan Durrant told 11Alive News on Tuesday afternoon.

