ATLANTA - There's the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The Louvre in Paris, The Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece and of course The High Museum in Atlanta.

However, we have another awesome museum you wouldn't think belongs on that list, The CDC Museum.

Crash Clark took a trip to the "SEE" the CDC Museum and it's a lot more than test tubes and beakers. It's a fully interactive museum that I found myself truly amazed by.

Check it out for yourself and visit the CDC Museum.

