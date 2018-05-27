School's out, the grills are being fired up, pool's are opening up — summer is officially here.

With the warmer months here, many folks are planning to take their own getaway trips.

According to TripAdvisor, nearly 90 percent of people they asked are planning a summer vacation, up six percent compared to last year.

But the toughest question for some is usually: Where are we going to go?

TripAdvisor used data based on the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest, and narrowed down the top-10 destinations they recommend for summer 2018.

LIST | Top 10 summer travel destinations in the country (story continues below gallery)

1. Mackinac Island, Michigan

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $347

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $476 (to Cherry Capital Airport/TVC)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $2,905

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: June 4

2. Bar Harbor, Maine

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $264

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $473 (to Bangor International Airport/BGR)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $2,321

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: May 28

3. Block Island, Rhode Island

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $355

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $372 (to T. F. Green Airport/PVD)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $2,857

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: June 11

4. Lake George, New York

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $225

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $383 (to Albany International Airport/ALB)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $1,958

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: June 11

5. West Yellowstone, Montana

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $331

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $419 (to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport/BZN)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $2,736

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: August 27

6. Ocean City, Maryland

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $281

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $302 (to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport/DCA)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $2,269

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: May 28

7. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $473

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $224 (to Logan International Airport/BOS)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $3,535

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: May 28

8. Anchorage, Alaska

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $331

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $600 (to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport/ANC)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $2,917

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: August 27

9. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $481

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $533 (to Jackson Hole Airport/JAC)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $3,900

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: May 28

10. Nantucket, Massachusetts

• Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $664

• Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $224 (to Logan International Airport/BOS)

• Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $4,872

• Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: May 28

Avg. Summer Domestic Round-Trip Airfare includes the average domestic round-trip airfare to each destination based on searches conducted through TripAdvisor Flights on 5/4/18 from ATL, DFW, JFK, LAX, ORD and SFO.

© 2018 WXIA