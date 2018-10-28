Officials at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport gave the 'all clear' shortly after noon near the International Terminal after traffic was diverted late Sunday morning due to an attended bag outside the terminal building.

Airport officials said the bag contained two flashlights and a weather radio.

During the incident, traffic had been diverted from the arrivals side of the International Terminal to the departures side of the terminal.

Travelers going to the international terminal may still encounter some delays as traffic gets back to normal early Sunday afternoon.

