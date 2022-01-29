Winter Storm Kenan causes hundreds of canceled, delayed flights at Atlanta airport

Passengers dealt with cancellations and delays for flights to airports along the East Coast due to the winter storm.

ATLANTA — Travelers making their way to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were still thinking about the winter storm on the east coast, even if they didn't think it would hinder their flight plans.

One of those travelers was Penny Verner. She was traveling on a mid-afternoon flight to Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday. She told 11Alive's Karys Belger she hoped nothing would impact her flight.

"I think I looked at the weather yesterday and the thought crossed my mind, but we hadn't had any cancellations," she said.

Verner made sure to show up hours before her flight, but the possibility of a delay or cancellation lingered, even as she made her way to the security checkpoint.

The storm didn't stop her, but there were problems for hundreds of other travelers with flights booked to cities like Boston, Massachusetts, and New York City.

By early afternoon, flights on airlines like Delta Air Lines were canceled and the normally busy terminal was empty save for a few dozen passengers.

The travel tracking website FlightAware reported just under 200 flights cancellations coming in and out of Atlanta. The FAA Website showed airport closes along the East Coast The highest concentration being in New England.